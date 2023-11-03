Police investigating fatal crash on Upper Middle Road

× Expand Halton Police

On Oct. 27, police responded to reports of a crash on Upper Middle Road between Dorval Drive and Neyagawa Boulevard at around 1:55 p.m.

When Halton Police arrived, the scene presented an elderly female driver who had crashed into a large retaining wall. The report says that the driver was travelling eastbound and mounted the southern curb before crashing.

Police have confirmed that the driver was transported from the scene to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

According to Cst. Ryan Anderson, "it is being investigated to determine if the cause of death was related to a medical episode prior to the collision or the collision itself."

The section of Upper Middle Road between Dorval Drive and Neyagawa Boulevard was closed for approximately 3 hours after the collision.

No arrests or charges were made.

No other vehicles were involved.