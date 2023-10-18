Police issue warning about rising home repair scams

× Expand Erik Mclean (Unsplash)

Halton Regional Police (HRPS) have issued another warning about local home repair scams, after yet another incident within the region.

According to the report, the fraud involves contractors travelling door-to-door selling unsolicited services. These services include but are not limited to chimney repair, general masonry work, step and driveway repairs and general debris cleaning or roof repairs and waterproofing.

Police say the suspect may provide a quote with prices lower than market value and once a deal is reached, will request a large cash payment.

Based on what victims of the scam have already encountered, police say that initial work may start, however, the crew will not return to complete the agreed-upon job. After this initial work, the consumer may be approached to provide more money for supplies or to complete payment for the project.

Once this additional or final payment is received, the contractor disappears and phone calls and text messages will go unanswered leaving the consumer with a damaged or partially completed project.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male with "a heavy Irish accent."

Based on HRPS's experience with these issues, they say that "the contractor" (or suspects) that traditionally perpetrate these types of scams can be aggressive and eager to acquire an initial cash deposit from victims. A series of business cards, pamphlets, and printed contracts may also accompany door-to-door sales pitches.

The following consumer protection tips and information are being shared to help consumers when hiring a contractor for their home.

Get recommendations from people you trust.

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Do your research.

Don’t be pressured to make a quick decision.

Ensure the contractor is insured.

Get multiple written estimates.

Check references.

Be cautious of unsolicited offers via the phone, or door-to-door.

Another great safety tip is to always get contracts and agreements on paper, including reliable contact information.

Work requested and agreed upon.

Dates – Start, benchmarks, and finish.

Exact Cost of the project.

Acquire a receipt.

Acquire a guarantee/warranty information.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Fraud Unit at 905-465-8741.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.