Police look for Oakville teen reported missing

Halton Police
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Oakville teen.
Jaida McCook of Oakville was last seen on foot at approximately 5 p.m. on March 17, 2024 in the area of Third Line and Dundas Street in Oakville.
Jaida is described as:
- Female (16 yrs old)
- Approximately 5'5", medium build
- Dark hair and eyes
- Wearing a grey hoody, brown pants and white shoes
Police are concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information about Jaida or her possible location is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.
A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.