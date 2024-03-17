Police look for Oakville teen reported missing

× Expand Halton Police

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing Oakville teen.

Jaida McCook of Oakville was last seen on foot at approximately 5 p.m. on March 17, 2024 in the area of Third Line and Dundas Street in Oakville.

Jaida is described as:

Female (16 yrs old)

Approximately 5'5", medium build

Dark hair and eyes

Wearing a grey hoody, brown pants and white shoes

Police are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information about Jaida or her possible location is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone’s immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.