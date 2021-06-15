Police looking for another LCBO thief

Halton Regional Police Service

The Halton Regional Police are looking for a suspect in regards to a theft from an Oakville LCBO store last week.

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 5:15 p.m., a male suspect attended the LCBO store located at 321 Cornwall Road in the Town of Oakville and stole four bottles of alcohol valued at $306.40. The suspect (pictured right) is:

male

white

appears to be in 30's

has brown hair

approximately 5'8", or

and weights approximately 175lbs.

He was wearing a white tank top style undershirt, teal coloured baggy pajama pants and grey coloured croc shoes. The suspect had a black backpack with white dots on it and was wearing a blue medical mask PPE. The suspect also had visible tattoos on both forearms.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers.

Strangely, this is the third unique robbery case regarding Oakville LCBOs in the last month. First there was a man who stole small amounts from four different stores in late May 2021, and two weeks ago there were two men who are believed to have stolen a $4,300 bottle of Louis XIII Cognac (Remy Martin) at the same Cornwall Road store as today's new case. The three cases are not believed to be connected at this time.