Police looking to identify suspect in LCBO theft

Halton Regional Police Service

Halton Regional Police Service is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect regarding a theft from an Oakville LCBO.

At 8:17p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, an unknown male suspect attended the LCBO store located at 1011 Upper Middle Road East in the Town of Oakville and stole eight cans and bottles of alcohol with a total value of $37.55.

The suspect is:

Male

White

Approximate age in his 20's

Brown hair

Approximately 5'8" tall and 170lbs

He was photographed wearing a blue jacket with “GIVOVA” printed on the left upper arm and on the right top chest portion of the jacket, black shorts, grey shoes and a red coloured hat.

The suspect was carrying a black coloured backpack and was wearing a medical mask PPE.

This is the fifth case of a theft at a local LCBO store this summer and second from the Upper Middle Road East location. The cases are believed to be unconnected.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers.