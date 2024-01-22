Police nab dangerous drivers across Oakville

× Expand Halton Police

Halton Police were active in the streets of Oakville last Friday, Jan. 19, nabbing three dangerous drivers across town.

Halton Police Constable Marc Taraso took to X on Friday, Jan. 19, describing two incidents of dangerous driving on Winston Churchill Boulevard. One driver was charged with distracted driving while the other will face stunt driving, vehicle impoundment, and a licence suspension.

The first incident took place on Winston Churchill to QEW to Southdown road. According to Cst. Taraso, "The driver of this Audi decided to blow the doors off me and then blow through a red light and then proceed to drive 115 km/h in a residential 60 zone."

The driver was charged with stunt driving, their licence was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

The second incident involved a Transport Truck that was swerving on the road in front of Taraso. According to his statement, "Driver holding a phone in left hand, typing with right hand, and using back of left hand pressed up on steering wheel to (unsuccessfully) try to keep the truck going straight."

The driver was charged and given a $615 fine.

Later in the day, Halton Police caught two more drivers: a Mercedes was seen weaving through traffic, following too closely, and doing 110 km/h on Dundas with a suspended licence according to Halton Police.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and driving while suspended. The vehicle was impounded and the driver received an additional 30 day suspension.

The last driver caught for the day was a 23-year-old G2 driver who was caught doing 106 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. According to Halton Police, "Licence suspended and vehicle impounded. Driver called for a ride however when they showed up it was found they also had a suspended license."