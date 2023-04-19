Police search for driver of black sedan for non-criminal investigation

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Police is looking to identify a female regarding a non-criminal investigation in Oakville.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with dashcam footage from Speers Road between Third Line and Fourth Line on Monday, April 10, between 1:40 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Specifically, police are looking to identify the female driver of a black 4-door that she was driving in the above area on the date and times described.

No further details will be provided based on the nature of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who may have the requested dashcam footage is asked to contact the Detective Blair Bolton of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2218.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.