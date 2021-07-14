Police search for Fortino's retail theft suspect

HRPS
On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 1:21 PM, an unknown female suspect attended the Fortinos store located at 493 Dundas Street West at Neyagawa Blvd in the Town of Oakville. The suspect is purported to have stolen $193.94 worth of merchandise.
Suspect description:
- Female
- Non-White
- in 50’s
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Approximately 5'4" or 163 cm
- 140lbs or 63.5 kilo
She wore a beige trench coat, black jeans and brown coloured loafer shoes. The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS at (905) 825-4747 or Crime Stoppers.