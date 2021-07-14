Police search for Fortino's retail theft suspect

× Expand HRPS

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 1:21 PM, an unknown female suspect attended the Fortinos store located at 493 Dundas Street West at Neyagawa Blvd in the Town of Oakville. The suspect is purported to have stolen $193.94 worth of merchandise.

Suspect description:

Female

Non-White

in 50’s

Black hair

Brown eyes

Approximately 5'4" or 163 cm

140lbs or 63.5 kilo

She wore a beige trench coat, black jeans and brown coloured loafer shoes. The suspect was wearing a medical mask PPE.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS at (905) 825-4747 or Crime Stoppers.