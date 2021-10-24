Police search for suspect after sexual assault in Bronte

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a male responsible for a sexual assault on a narrow pedestrian walkway between Whilabout Terrace and Burloak Drive, in Bronte by Great Lakes Blvd, in Oakville, Ontario.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, around 3:15 p.m., the victim walked along the pathway, and the suspect approached them. The suspect tried to engage the victim in conversation, and then he pulled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. The suspect ran off when some children approached the area. He was last seen running northbound on the pedestrian walkway towards Whilabout Terrace.

Sexual assault suspect description

Male

white

25 – 30 years old

Short blond hair

blue eyes

6’ to 6’1” tall

thin build

Not clean-shaven

He wore a navy blue t-shirt with grey jogging pants and white Nike Airforce One running shoes.

Police ask residents to check home security video for anyone matching this description.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Constable Andrew Corrie of the Child and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8971.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is sexual or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault, meaning that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.