Police hunt for suspects of targeted shooting in Oakville

Shortly after 6:15 pm on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a shooting in front of a residence in the community of Glenorchy in the vicinity of Zachary Crescent and Post Road in Oakville, Ontario.

EMS transported one victim to the hospital with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

Two suspects fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival and remain outstanding at this time.

Suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

This is believed to be a targeted shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity related to this shooting and anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2219.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.