Police searching for suspected thief

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) are searching for a male suspect spotted in Oakville. The suspect is wanted for possible thefts, including a motor vehicle and credit card.

Police also believe fraudulent purchases were made with the stolen credit card in both Oakville and Brampton.

"On Sunday, February 7th, 2021, at approximately 10:30a.m," according to police, "the male suspect stole a motor vehicle from Burlington. The suspect then used a stolen credit card and made several purchases at locations throughout Oakville and Brampton."

The above photograph of the suspect was taken at an undisclosed Oakville location.

HRPS have not released potential names or additional physical details of the suspect. If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers immediately.