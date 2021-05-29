Police searching for Oakville liquor thief

× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police Service are searching for a male suspect who is being investigated for a series of thefts of alcohol from LCBO liquor stores in Oakville. After nearly two weeks of investigation, they are now asking for help form the public in finding the man.

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 4:20 p.m., the suspect attended the LCBO store located at 1011 Upper Middle Road East in Oakville. While there, he stole one bottle of alcohol valued at $84.30. The same suspect is also responsible for three other retail thefts at LCBO stores

The suspect in this occurrence is:

Male

Black

Possibly in 30’s

Approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall

Weight approximately 175lbs

Halton Regional Police Service

Last Wednesday, he was seen on security footage wearing a black hoodie with a PUMA cat symbol on the front, black jeans, a navy blue New York Yankees baseball cap and black running shoes. The suspect was also wearing a medical mask PPE.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2016 Nissan Rogue, black in colour, bearing the license plates CSAZ619.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the HRPS or Crime Stoppers. More information about this case is also available on the Halton Regional Police Service's website.