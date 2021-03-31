Police seek help in Greenery shooting investigation

× Expand Oakville News - Tyler Collins Halton Police Vehicle

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help with the investigation into a shooting that took place on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at a residence on the Greenery in the Sixth Line and Munn's Avenue area of Oakville.

Investigators are asking residents in the Oakville area of Sixth Line between Upper Middle Road and Dundas Street to review any video surveillance footage between 1:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. on March 27, 2021.

The suspect vehicle in this shooting is a dark coloured SUV.

Anyone with footage of a dark coloured SUV between those hours is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825 4777 ext. 2216.

Oakville News originally reported on this story, involving one female suspect who was shot and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, last Saturday.