Police seeking suspects after two residential break and enters in Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is actively seeking information from the public following two separate residential break and enter incidents in Oakville.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 21, around 2:30 a.m., in southeast Oakville, where four male suspects forcibly entered a residence using a hammer to break the front door glass.

Upon confrontation by a resident, the suspects demanded vehicle keys, particularly targeting a Mercedes G Wagon.

Despite obtaining several keys, the suspects were unable to start the vehicles due to security features, leading them to flee the scene on foot.

No physical injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

All 4 suspects remain outstanding and are described by police as:

Suspect (1): Male, early 20’s, light skin, medium build, wearing dark coloured clothing and a black facial covering.

Suspect (2): Male, early 20’s, black, thin build, wearing dark coloured clothing and a black facial covering.

Suspect (3): Male, early 20’s, black, thin build, wearing dark coloured clothing and a black facial covering.

Suspect (4): Male, early 20’s, black, medium/heavy build, wearing dark coloured clothing and a black facial covering.

Suspect vehicle: Dark coloured compact SUV.

In a similar incident on Feb. 14, around 6 a.m., in northeast Oakville, three male suspects forcibly entered another residence, taking keys for a Mercedes G Wagon from the garage.

Although residents were present at the time, no interaction occurred between the suspects and residents, and no injuries were reported. The suspects in this incident are described by police as:

Suspect (1): Male, medium build, 5 to 6 feet tall, wearing dark coloured clothing and a facial covering.

Suspect (2): Male, thin build, 5 to 6 feet tall, wearing dark coloured pants and a light-coloured coat. Wearing a facial covering.

Suspect (3): Male, heavy build, 5 to 6 feet tall, wearing dark coloured pants and a light-coloured coat. Wearing a facial covering.

Suspect Vehicle: Dark coloured mid sized SUV.

Due to the similarities between the two incidents, investigators believe they may be related.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.