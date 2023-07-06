Police seize $150,000 in perfume and clothing

× Expand Hitesh Dewasi on Unsplash

The criminal investigation bureau and retail theft unit of Halton police's Oakville precinct have arrested a Scarborough man and are searching for a second suspect. The two are accused of committing several organized thefts throughout Halton, as well as Peel and Toronto.

The unit was alerted to well-orchestrated retail thefts in January, which continued into June. The thieves targeted perfumes and designer clothing.

The investigation culminated on June 25 after a storage facility was searched, which resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of the suspected stolen property. It is estimated that the monetary value of perfume and designer clothing was $150,000. A Chevrolet Traverse, believed to be used in the alleged thefts, was also impounded.

Vasile-Ilie Costache (36) of Scarborough is accused and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking stolen property.

A second suspect was also identified during the investigation and is currently wanted by police.

If you have any information about these thefts police ask you to contact Oakville's criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.