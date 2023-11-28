Suspected arson causes two Wyecroft Road car fires

× Expand Oakville News N.M.

Halton Police are investigating a suspected arson incident in Oakville.

A fire erupted at JNB Auto on Nov. 23 at approximately 9:45 p.m., leaving two vehicles in flames and two others damaged. Authorities have yet to make any arrests but suspect the fires were started intentionally.

Emergency services responded to the scene to control the flames and prevent further damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Preliminary findings suggest that the fires were intentionally set and authorities will continue to investigate the incident and provide further details.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.