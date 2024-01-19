Arson suspected at Oakville movie theatre parking lot fire

Halton Regional Police are investigating a parking lot fire that took place Wednesday night at Cineplex Cinemas on Winston Churchill in Oakville. Police suspect it may have been arson.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, at approximately 10 p.m., Halton Police responded to reports of a car on fire in the parking lot of an Oakville Cineplex, close to the intersection at Bristol Circle and Winston Park Drive.

Fire Services quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported as the vehicle was unoccupied. The car was parked away from other vehicles, and there was no additional damage.

The incident is currently under investigation as "arson/suspicious," according to Halton Police.

No further details regarding this investigation have been provided at this point.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the HRPS non-emergency number at 905-825 4747, ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.