Possible three day heat event starts Friday, July 22

× Expand Jannes Mingram on Unsplash

Environment Canada issued a two-day heat warning for Oakville on Thursday, July 21, at 12:33 p.m. The heat event is forecast for Friday through Saturday. There is a strong possibility that the hot weather may drag into Sunday, but at this time, it is too early to tell.

According to the Weather Network, the hot and humid air rolls in on Friday afternoon as temperatures rise to 29 degrees Celsius by late afternoon. The humid air will make the temperature feel like 33. The sky will remain clear, so find some shade and take it as easy as possible.

Temperatures Friday night dip into the low twenties (degrees Celsius) but the humidity will provide little relief from the heat.

Saturday's high is forecast to hit 31 by early afternoon but will feel like 37. There is a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon hours and then again later in the evening.

Sunday's forecast is for a 60 per cent chance of thunderstorms with the high reaching 29 degrees but feeling like 37.

The hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality, resulting in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

Please remember to check on neighbours and be mindful of your pets since they are also affected by extreme heat.

How to beat the heat

Oakville has 19 splash pads in parks throughout the town, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. During heat events, the town will often leave these facilities operating an hour later.

Indoor Pools

Community Centres are a great place to cool down. Operating hours for community centres are Monday to Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The town also operates five outdoor pools.

Glen Abbey Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1415 3rd Line

Iroquois Ridge Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1051 Glenashton Drive

Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre (indoor pool) - 325 Reynolds Street

Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (indoor pool) - 2302 Bridge Road

River Oaks Community Centre - 2400 Sixth Line

Sir John Colborne Seniors' Centre - 1565 Old Lakeshore Road West

Trafalgar Park Community Centre - 133 Rebecca Street

Outdoor Pools

Bronte Pool (2184 Hixon) is located on the south side of Hixon Street between Third Line and Bronte Road.

Brookdale Pool (1215 Bridge) is located on the north side of Bridge Road between Third and Fourth Line.

Falgarwood Pool (1349 Gainsborough) is located on the south side of Gainsborough Drive off Grosvenor Street, south of Upper Middle Road.

Lions Pool (159 Felan) is located on the east side of Felan Avenue off Rebecca Street, next to the Trafalgar Park Community Centre.

Wedgewood Pool (351 Cairncroft) is located off Devon Road in between Cornwall Road and Lakeshore Road East.

Lake Ontario Swimming Areas in Oakville

Oakville also has three public swimming areas on Lake Ontario. Halton Region tests the water quality of the beaches once a week during the summer - click here for the most current results.

Bronte Beach

Coronation Park East

Coronation Park West

South Shell Park

During heat alerts and warm weather, the following is recommended: