Oakville’s Progressive Conservative candidates promoting jobs, infrastructure in bid for re-election

In a short election campaign, local Conservative incumbents are sticking to provincial campaign’s “get it done” script.

Both Oakville candidates were first elected in 2018, when Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives were voted into office with a majority government.

Stephen Crawford - Oakville riding

Stephen Crawford was a political rookie in 2018 when he defeated veteran Liberal politician Kevin Flynn with over 43 per cent of the vote.

The Oakville resident and former investment firm executive is describing himself as “an advocate for jobs, economic growth, and cutting red tape” as he makes his bid for a second term as MPP.

He is also promoting his party’s “significant local accomplishments,” including a $295 million investment in Ford of Canada to secure their continued presence in Oakville and preservation of the Glen Abbey golf course.

Crawford was appointed parliamentary assistant to the minister of energy in July 2021, after serving as parliamentary assistant to the minister of infrastructure.

Effie Triantafilopoulos - Oakville-North Burlington (ONB) riding

A lawyer specializing in international trade and competition, Effie Triantafilopoulos was the newly created Oakville-North Burlington riding’s first MPP when elected in 2018.

She served as parliamentary assistant to the minister of long-term care and sat on committees related to justice policy, social policy and emergency management oversight.

She says re-electing a PC government will create more jobs and opportunities for Oakville residents.

“We want to get drivers out of gridlock, build more houses you can afford, and continue to increase our health care system capacity by building more long-term care beds, hospitals and recruiting more personal support workers, nurses and doctors,” says Triantafilopoulos.

“Our top priorities are keeping costs down for the people of Oakville and prioritizing building the infrastructure that our community needs, such as affordable housing, highways and transit.

“We will get it done so our community and economy are even stronger.”

Like Crawford, she describes herself as an advocate for jobs and growth.

Prior to her election, she served as a director of the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters Association. She also worked as a senior advisor in three federal government departments focused on economic growth and trade.

She was also a former CEO and director of Save the Children Canada, working to improve the rights of children in Canada and around the world.See also: Meet Oakville’s Liberal candidates and Green party confirms Oakville candidates