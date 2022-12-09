Halton Police bust organized retail theft ring

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

About $2 million dollars’ worth of stolen goods, debit/credit cards, and currency was recovered by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) after an exhaustive investigation called Project Kingfisher.

The investigation lasted three months and led to 11 arrests and dozens of criminal charges.

An organized retail theft ring that operated in Halton, and the province, was the target.

The group, called Buynsel, stole items – like power tools, electronics, and beauty products – from retailers and then sold those items online.

A warehouse, five residences, and multiple storage lockers were among the dozens of places in Brampton where search warrants were executed. The goods seized in the process are estimated to be worth more than $1.5 million dollars; moreover, $600,000 in cash was also seized.

HRPS Superintendent Bob Gourley praised the officers involved in Project Kingfisher in light of the “tremendous amount of time and resources [that] were dedicated to this investigation.” Their efforts paid off as they were able to snag an “extremely well organized” criminal group.

Gourley wants to remind the public that retail thefts are not a victimless crime. “These thefts cost Canadian retailers billions of dollars a year, costs that are passed on to consumers when they go shopping.” He believes that “it’s also a near certainty that people purchasing these items online had no idea they were buying stolen goods”

Here is a list of charges laid as a result of Project Kingfisher:

Satnampal Chawla (34) of Brampton and Shabani Luthrta (32) of Toronto have both been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Exceeding $5000;

Trafficking of Property Obtained by Crime Exceeding $5000;

Participate in a Criminal Organization.

Renata Szarkeziova (36) of Brampton, Jesika Abkarovicova (24) of Brampton, Zakelina Balazova (30) of Brampton, Sandra Balazova (26) of Brampton, Leonardo Rafael (24) of Brampton, Martin Fatak (44) of Brampton, Roman Stojka (46) of Brampton, Rene Stojka (32) of Brampton, and Sabel Lakatasova (23) of Brampton have each been charged with the following:

Theft Exceeding $5000;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Exceeding $5000;

Trafficking of Property Obtained by Crime Exceeding $5000;

Participate in a Criminal Organization.

In addition to the charges listed above, Renata Szarkeziova, Jesika Abkarovicova, Zakelina Balazova, and Sabel Lakatasova have also been charged with Unauthorized Use of Debit Card.

Police are still looking for another suspect who was involved.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.