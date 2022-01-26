Project Lynx sentencing update

bloomsberries - Foter - CC BY-ND Staff Sergeant Brad Murray

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has an update on a sentence delivered in connection with Project Lynx.

Project Lynx was a seven-month investigation that targeted a highly organized and sophisticated drug network involving drug trafficking, importing and money laundering.

In April 2021, the HRPS announced seven arrests and more than 40 charges connected with this investigation.

On Jan. 20, 2022, Ajmer Singh (45) of Mississauga received a sentence of 13 years and 222 days for one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl. Singh also received a ten-year (concurrent) sentence on two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

In addition to these sentences, the courts also ordered the forfeiture of $727,883 cash, a vehicle used in the commission of the offences and several pieces of high-end jewelry.

Deputy Chief of Regional Operations Jeff Hill stated, "Mr. Singh's sentencing sends a strong message that those who put some of our most vulnerable community members at risk will be held accountable. This type of activity will never be tolerated in our community, and our members will remain relentless in battling the ongoing opioid crisis and bringing those involved in trafficking to prosecution."

Community safety is a shared responsibility. We urge anyone who can provide information regarding the trafficking of illicit drugs to call the Drug and Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 5331.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

There is no new information regarding the six other individuals who were charged.

