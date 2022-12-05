Hundreds of child exploitation charges laid across Ontario

× Expand Oakville News

The results behind Project Maverick, a big provincial strategy to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation on the internet, has finally been revealed. Over a hundred people have been charged; 121 children have been identified - 61 victims were identified and referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance, while an additional 60 children were safeguarded.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was one of 27 police agencies that participated in the 277 investigations. In total, 168 search warrants were completed and over a thousand devices were seized.

The mission is not yet finished as there still are 175 ongoing investigations where additional charges may be laid.

HRPS Inspector Chris Newcombe, of Regional Investigative Services, is proud of the “utmost priority to protect those most vulnerable, and lead them to safety while holding those responsible for these crimes accountable.”

The Provincial Strategy began in 2006, and since then, it has completed 65,564 investigations and laid 24,608 charges against 6,540 people. 3,470 victims have been identified around the world.

If you have information on these or any child exploitation investigations, HRPS recommends contacting your local police. Report any instances of online child abuse to police or cybertip.ca. And, call 9-1-1 if a child is being harmed.