Disobeying STOP sign is the most common traffic offence in school zones

× Expand Pexels Stop Sign

Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Traffic Services Unit has released a breakdown of their statistics for this year’s Project Safe Start road safety initiative. Over 1500 hours were dedicated by HRPS officers to ensure students and staff had a safe start to the school year.

The most common offence noted, across the Halton region, was failing to stop at a STOP sign.

Here are the top three traffic offences during the two-week period:

Disobey Stop Sign - Fail to Stop (655 charges laid and warnings issued)

Speeding (605 charges laid and warnings issued)

Speeding – Community Safety Zone (112 charges laid)

A total of 1,718 charges were laid and 1,274 warnings were issued during this year’s project. The campaign ran from Monday, August 29th to Friday, September 9th and prioritized “education, awareness and high-visibility enforcement of traffic laws throughout the region.”

A comprehensive social media campaign was part of the initiative this year; residents received targeted messages, and reminders that “pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and police all play an active role in road safety.”

These daily messages reached well over 600,000 people.

Although the project has come to an end, you can still file driving complaints or request enforcement of a particular area.

And, you can and should always immediately report criminal or dangerous driving by calling 9-1-1.