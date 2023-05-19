Woman from Oakville named as part of drug trafficking group

HRPS Project Spectre gun seizure

In partnership with the Hamilton Police Service, Peel Regional Police, and Ontario Provincial Police, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) worked to dismantle a group of drug traffickers which included a 37-year-old woman from Oakville.

Between Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5, search warrants were executed in Toronto, Hamilton, Thorold, and Oakville as part of a drug trafficking investigation called Project Spectre.

Five were arrested at the time and another was arrested earlier this week on Tuesday, May 16.

According to the HRPS, the Thorold location was an active psilocybin production site.

As a result of their investigation, authorities seized:

4.5 kilograms of cocaine

4 kilograms of MDMA (ecstasy)

500 grams fentanyl

272 kilograms of packaged cannabis edibles

70 kilograms of packaged marihuana

1.9 kilograms packaged psilocybin

82 kilograms of psilocybin in various stages of growth

581 grams of Hashish

195 grams of ketamine

196 Oxycodone and Hydromorphone pills

92 grams Cathanone (bath salts)

34 kilograms of cutting agents

$246,000 in Canadian currency

The value of these drugs is estimated to be over a million dollars.

A number of guns were also seized - a Ruger (with obliterated SN#), Glock SM, Taurus G3C, Walther PK, Keltec Carbine with folding stock, and a 50 round high capacity drum magazine.

Authorities are still working to find out where these guns came from.

A 37-year-old woman from Oakville, Marta Plewka, was part of the drug trafficking group. She was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl), and possession for the purpose of distribution (cannabis).

She was released on an undertaking.

The list of charges for the remaining members of the group can be found below.

Christopher Causgrove-Carter (39) of Toronto:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts- cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, hydromorphone, psilocybin)

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (3 counts- cannabis, hashish)

Firearm and Prohibited Device related offences (12 counts)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Breach of Firearms Prohibition Order

Bret Currie (35) of Toronto:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (5 counts- cocaine, methamphetamine, cathinone, psilocybin, hydromorphone)

Produce a Controlled Substance (fentanyl)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (2 counts- cannabis)

Michael Eyre (38) of Ancaster:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (2 counts- psilocybin, fentanyl)

Produce a Controlled Substance (psilocybin)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (2 counts- cannabis)

Parham Tabrizi (38) of Toronto:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (3 counts- oxycodone, ketamine, cocaine)

Possession of Proceeds of Crime

Possession for the Purpose of Distribution (cannabis)

Michael Vanderzanden (37) of Hamilton:

Breach of Firearms Prohibition Order

Causgrove-Carter, Currie and Eyre were subsequently held for bail. Tabrizi and Vanderzanden, were released on undertakings with a future court date.

At the time of their arrests, Causgrove-Carter and Vanderzanden were on weapon prohibition orders with conditions not to possess any weapons.