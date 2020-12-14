'Tis the season for holiday shopping to find the perfect gift, and many people in Oakville have turned to online shopping because of the pandemic. With a greater number of online orders, this is also the season for porch piracy.

Since the pandemic, e-commerce has grown exponentially and is becoming an important alternative for businesses to reach consumers. In fact, e-commerce sales reached a record of $3.9 billion in May, 2020, and year over year, e-commerce sales experienced a 110% increase from May 2019. This number will continue to grow, and our government is helping small businesses with their online retail capabilities with a $57 million investment in the Digital Main Street Grant.

With more packages being shipped to the consumer’s door, porch pirates are lurking. Surveys have shown that porch piracy is more prevalent in Canada. Last year, 25% of respondents said they experienced a stolen parcel, and this has grown to 33%.

Consumers deserve more protection and confidence when they order online. This is why I have introduced my latest Private Member’s Bill - Protecting Consumers from Package Piracy. The Bill proposes to amending the Trespass to Property Act to introduce the first provincially issued fines in Canada for package piracy.

If passed, my Bill provides minimum fines for trespassing where a person takes or otherwise interfere with your package. The person who committed the offence is liable to no less than $500 to a maximum of $10,000; the second is no less than $1,000 to a maximum of $10,000; and the third offence is no less than $2,000 to a maximum of $10,000.

I believe that these fines will dissuade porch pirates from entering your property to take a parcel. In addition, one of my goals by introducing this legislation is to raise awareness on the issue and add to the conversation about the best practices to defend parcels from theft.

Porch piracy costs the consumer, delivery companies, businesses, and police resources and time. I want our province to take a hard stance against the individuals who would deprive you of your goods. Action must be taken now to further protect you and others across our province, so packages and holiday gifts can continue to be received.

To read the full legislation, please see the link:

Bill 243, Trespass to Property Amendment Act