Personal support worker steals safe from home

A Personal Support Worker (PSW) has been arrested and charged for stealing a safe from a home in Oakville after an investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service.

2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau analyzed the theft, which took place at a residence on Yolanda Drive.

The resident told authorities that sometime during the daytime hours on Tuesday, Mar. 7, "a safe containing cash, jewelry and personal documents was stolen."

Investigators determined that the suspect was a PSW who was contracted to assist clients at the home.

The next day, HRPS officers arrested the PSW at her home in Brampton. The stolen safe was found in a vehicle related to the suspect; "a large quantity of cash, jewelry and personal documents were recovered."

25-year-old Shanelle Hylton has been charged with theft over $5000.

She was released on an undertaking.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.