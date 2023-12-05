Public opinions wanted for Oakville Transit's five-year plan

× Expand Oakville Transit is increasing and adjusting their service on September 6

Oakville Transit is running an online survey an in-person open meeting at Town Hall to gather feedback on public transportation over the next five years.

Oakville Transit says they are "seeking feedback from the community" through the survey and meeting to "help enhance its service delivery."

Members of the public are being "invited to share their experiences" to help inform Oakville Transit’s Five-year Business Plan, which Oakville Transit says will "guide and prepare" them for community growth by, "providing a roadmap for where and how transit services are delivered over the next five years."

The plan will explore new service strategies, capitalize on planned investments in rapid transit services and better connect customers travelling within town, to surrounding municipalities, and the broader Greater Toronto Area.

Feedback can also be provided through their online survey, open now until Thursday, December 7.

The town is also working on a study to update its Transportation Master Plan (TMP) which will accommodate growth to 2051.

The plan is set to, "establish a comprehensive multi-modal plan with policies, programs and infrastructure improvements to enhance mobility for all road users, including a focus on more sustainable modes of travel such as walking, cycling and transit."

As part of the collaborative nature of the two projects, the Transit Five-year Business Plan team will attend the TMP public information centre on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Oakville Town Hall.

The team will be available to speak to attendees about transit services, development of the business plan and how this work will support the TMP study process.

More information is available online with the Oakville Transit Five-year Business Plan page.