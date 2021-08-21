Public safety warning about indecent exposure in Oakville neighborhoods

Halton Police issued a public safety warning today regarding indecent exposure by a male in an Oakville neighbourhood, triggering concerns among the locals.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) were alerted to two separate incidents in northwest Oakville in the last four days. In the first incident on August 17, 2021, at around 6:30 pm, a man exposed himself to a female walking along the Morrison Creek Trail system in the Ravineview Way area (Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line).

As she walked past him, he started following her. Once the female escaped to a safe place, she reported the incident to the police. According to HRPS, the female did not know the man, and there was no verbal exchange.

In a similar incident at around 10:00 pm on August 19, 2021, a man believed to be the same person exposed himself to another female on a residential street in Golden Briar Trail and Glenashton Drive area (Upper Middle Road and Eighth Line). The victim reported the incident to the police after she found a safe place. The female did not know the person, and there was no verbal exchange.

HRPS’ 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau began a thorough investigation, including obtaining victim statements, a canvas of the local area, and collecting and analyzing CCTV footage. The police have gathered a description of the suspect as:

Male

Black

Approx. 20-27 years old

Long black hair

Thin build

Approx. 5’7” – 6’ in height

Wearing a hooded shirt and dark shorts in both incidents

HRPS advises residents who encounter this individual or has a similar experience to leave the area immediately, go to a place of safety, and call 9-1-1.

Locals who may have come into contact with the above suspect or who have information about other similar incidents can contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216. The police also appeal that anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the evenings of August 17 and 19, 2021, in the following areas, should contact them:

· Ravineview Way (Eighth Line and Upper Middle Road area)

· Golden Briar Trail and Glenashton Drive (Eighth Line and Upper Middle Road area)

Anonymous tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.