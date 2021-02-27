Puppy missing in Halton car theft; police ask for public's help

Photo: Halton Regional Police Service

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) are asking for the public’s help in locating a pickup truck that was stolen with a puppy inside.

The truck was stolen from a supermarket parking lot in Milton on Friday night, February 26, 2021 with the dog waiting in the vehicle.

Inside the truck was Hudson, a four-month-old white Great Pyrenees puppy. HRPS said the missing truck is a black, 2015 Toyota Tacoma (pictured below.)

Both the truck and puppy Hudson are believed to have been stolen around 9 p.m. yesterday (Friday) and are both still missing nearly 24 hours later. The vehicle has a license plate number AY88007.

The public was originally informed of the incident via Twitter late yesterday:

× We are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 2015 black Toyota Tacoma truck that was stolen from Milton with a 4 month old puppy named Hudson inside. The license plate is AY88007. Please contact police if you see this vehicle.>TS pic.twitter.com/GbpeUTz1Nd — HRPS Milt HHills (@HRPSMiltHH) February 27, 2021

Some users on social media are sharing the information with hopes they can #HelpFindHudson.

Anyone with information, including any reports of the truck being spotted, are being asked to contact Halton Regional Police.

Those with information can also contact police directly at the HRPS website.