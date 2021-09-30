QEW collision at Bronte Road brings frustration for commuters

Transport Ontario and the OPP closed off two lanes of the westbound QEW/403 at Bronte Road in Oakville as the result of a serious collision. This closure is causing serious delays on all westbound major roads for commuters throughout Oakville.

Entrances and exits from Bronte Road remain tied up due to a collision on the westbound QEW. The closure has been in effect since 1 PM. The lanes they have blocked are the HOV lane and the left side passing lane. As of a Text at 4:29, those lanes remain blocked.

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Routes alternatives:

Dundas Street to the north

Rebecca Street and Lakeshore Road West to the south

So with this in mind, give yourself plenty of time to get around, and if possible, you may want to just stay home and go for a walk.