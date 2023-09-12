Pickup truck evades police and hits guardrail on QEW

× Expand Openstreetmap Kerr St and Wyecroft Rd

Halton police (HRPS) received a “suspicious observation call” about a vehicle near Kerr Street and Wyecroft Road, early yesterday morning, around 4:20 a.m..

Officers tried to pull the pickup truck over, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle then ended up hitting a guardrail on the QEW near Bronte Road.

The truck's three occupants suffered minor injuries due to the collision, and were arrested.

As a result, the QEW was shut down earlier today for a few hours.

The Special Investigations Unit, responsible for investigating interactions between the police and the public which lead to death, injury or sexual assault, has not invoked its mandate.