QEW westbound on ramp closed from 403

The Ontario Ministry of Transportation road construction notification was issued for Oakville, Ontario on Monday, Nov. 22. The on-ramp to the westbound QEW from Highway 403 is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Nov. 22 at 11:00 PM to Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5:30 AM.

There will be no access at all from the 403 directly to the QEW. This closure is the maintenance of the roadway and is weather-dependent. The Weather Network forecast for this evening and early tomorrow morning is for partly cloudy conditions with a 20 per cent chance of precipitation, with a low of minus 3.

All drivers are advised that this will likely cause some delays, and it is strongly suggested that they find an alternate route. Construction crews will post detour signs from the 403 to the QEW westbound.