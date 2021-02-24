Quarantine screening officer charged with sexual assault and extortion

× Expand Halton Regional Police Service

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested and charged a security guard with multiple charges related to a quarantine compliance check in Oakville.

Police investigation revealed that on February 18, 2021, the accused attended a residence in Oakville to conduct a quarantine compliance check. The accused informed the victim that they were in violation of the quarantine order and demanded that a fine be paid in cash. When the victim declined to pay, she was sexually assaulted by the accused.

On February 23, 2021, HRPS officers with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit located and arrested the 27-year-old male of Hamilton. Police will not be disclosing the name of the security company that employs the charged officer but can confirm that he has been suspended.

The male officer has been charged with the following:

Sexual Assault

Extortion

He was released from custody pending a court appearance in Milton on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

The accused is employed by one of the four private security companies hired and trained by the Public Health Agency of Canada to be designated Screening Officers under the Quarantine Act.

Screening Officers visit travellers’ quarantine locations to establish contact, confirm identify and confirm that travellers are at the place of quarantine they identified upon entry into Canada, to ensure that travellers are complying with the mandatory 14-day quarantine requirements.

There may be additional victims, and police would encourage anyone who may have experienced something similar to contact their local police service (where the offence took place).

HRPS is reminding the public that Screening Officers contracted by the Public Health Agency of Canada are not police officers and cannot issue an offence notice (ticket) or conduct an arrest. Immediate demand for payment of any kind should never be made in the course of a quarantine compliance check.

Presumption of Innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.