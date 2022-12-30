Fire breaks out on 16th floor of high-rise on Queen Mary Drive

× Expand Pierce Lang High-rise fire on Queen Mary Dr.

A fire broke out this Friday morning, on Dec. 30, in an apartment on the 16th floor of a high-rise building at 205 Queen Mary Drive.

Oakville Fire Department were able to successfully evacuate the entire building while fighting the blaze.

Many residents, and pets, took shelter in an Oakville Transit bus before the fire was extinguished. As of noon, those who live on the 14th floor and below have been allowed back into their apartments.

Firefighters and investigators still remain on scene, however.