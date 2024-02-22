Queens Avenue house catches fire after recent alleged sale

× Expand Ben Brown

A fire broke out yesterday at a house on Queens Avenue that prompted a large presence from the Oakville Fire Department.

The home was allegedly sold with new home owners set to move in just seven days later, on Feb. 28.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, the Oakville Fire Department responded to a two-storey detached house fire on Queens Avenue, located just off of Sewell Drive.

Multiple 911 calls reported flames and heavy smoke at the location. Upon arrival, the fire department encountered a working fire on the first floor, with firefighters immediately deploying lines and aerial equipment to combat the blaze.

Primarily concentrated in the kitchen area on the left side of the home, the fire posed a significant threat to neighbouring homes and the surrounding area. However, firefighters successfully contained it, ensuring it did not spread to neighbouring properties. Witnesses observed flames emanating from the back left side of the house.

All occupants were out of home and accounted for with no injuries to report. No one was home at the time of the fire.

According to Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault, "The fire was contained to the area of origin which is believed to be the kitchen. Dollar loss is estimated at approximately $75,000."

Allegedly, the house had been sold, and new occupants were scheduled to move in by Feb. 28. Neighbours speculate that the homeowner had been relocated to a retirement home and was not present during the incident.

The homeowner's daughter was observed speaking with investigators who remained on scene until approximately 10 p.m. when fire prevention signed the scene over to the homeowner.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but Halton Police have deemed it not to be suspicious in nature.