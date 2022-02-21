Rainfall Warning for Oakville - Feb 22, 2022

Significant rainfall is expected, warns Environment Canda in a special weather statement for Oakville, Ontario issued on Monday morning, Feb. 21. According to The Weather Network, the 12-hour weather event is forecasted for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, starting at 10:00 AM and lasting until 10:00 PM.

Total rainfall amounts could range from 15 to 25 mm. Typically, this amount of water would not be considered an issue, but since the ground is frozen, its ability to absorb water is significantly reduced.

The risk of flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

Residents are warned that waterways such as creeks and streams will be running higher and faster than usual.

Flooding may also result in power outages. Power outage information is available at Oakville Hydro-outages.

More information about flood status in Oakville is available at Conservation Halton/flood-status. Conservation Halton last updated its report on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 5:30 PM as of this release.

As the temperatures remain in the high single digits, residents are warned to stay off all creeks, streams, and ponds. The ice is unstable.

Drivers should be mindful that water pooling on streets may cause vehicles to hydroplane resulting in loss of control. If you feel your vehicle hydroplaning, keep your wheels steady, take your foot off the accelerator (the friction of the water will slow your vehicle quickly), do not try to stop suddenly as this may result in an uncontrolled skid. Your vehicle's tires should quickly regain solid contact with the road as your vehicle decelerates.