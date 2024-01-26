Rainfall Warning in Oakville: Jan. 26, 2024

Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall weather and travel advisory for today, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

"Locally heavy rainfall possible Friday morning," says the warning, with a possible extension into this afternoon.

Total rainfall is anticipated to be 15 to 25 mm of rain, with higher amounts possible. Environment Canada also warns of ponding of water in poorly drained areas.

Reports say that, "the rain [in Halton] may fall heavily at times. Localized flooding may occur in areas of poor drainage." Officials also warn, "The frozen ground will have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall."

This is the fourth weather advisory for Oakville in the last two weeks - rain and winter storm warnings were also in effect earlier just over two weeks ago.

This latest weather alert was issued late Thursday night, Jan. 25, and will be in effect until at least 12 p.m. today.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Avoid travel if possible. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

If you feel your vehicle hydroplaning, keep your wheels steady, take your foot off the accelerator (the friction of the water will slow your vehicle quickly), do not try to stop suddenly as this may result in an uncontrolled skid. Your vehicle's tires should quickly regain solid contact with the road as your vehicle decelerates.

Residents are warned that waterways such as creeks and streams will be running higher and faster than usual.

Flooding may also result in power outages. Power outage information is available at Oakville Hydro: Outages online here.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.