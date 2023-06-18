Thieves damage neighbouring vehicle after stealing Range Rover

× Expand Openstreetmap Nautical Blvd

On Tuesday, Jun. 13, at around 1:20 a.m. in the early morning, two suspects arrived in a vehicle at a residence, on Nautical Boulevard and Raspberry Bush Trail, to steal a Range Rover parked on the driveway.

One of the suspects left in the vehicle they arrived in, and the other left in the stolen Range Rover.

As the stolen vehicle was driven away, it travelled onto the grass separating the homes and scraped a vehicle parked on the neighbour’s driveway.

The damage to the neighbour’s vehicle and property exceeds $5,000.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).