Rebecca Street at Forsythe: Road Construction

× Expand Halton Region

Beginning May 2021, Halton Region will be replacing a water main connection (approximately 15 metres long) on Rebecca Street, from east of Forsythe Street to the west approach of the Rebecca Street Bridge, Wards 2 & 3, in the Town of Oakville. This work must replace the temporary connection that the region installed previously under the bridge.

Improvements will also include the following upgrades:

Replacement of a water main valve located on the south-west corner of Randall Street and Navy Street

Road resurfacing from Forsythe Street to the west approach of the Rebecca Street Bridge.

Please note that this work may cause traffic delays, lane shifts, or lane restrictions throughout construction. Halton Region will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

The contractor for this project is Alwahesh Contracting Inc., with project administration by Stantec Consulting Ltd. Construction is anticipated to be completed by August 2021.

Planning ahead

Please read the project-related information below to help you plan for construction activity. Wherever possible, The region will put mitigation plans in place to minimize disruptions.

Noise: You may experience noise as a result of Regional improvements. The region will schedule work as per local noise by-laws.

Erosion and sediment control: We will install erosion and sediment control measures for the project's duration, including a tree protection fence with heavy-duty silt fabric around the perimeter of the project site.

Dust and mud: There may be increased levels of dust and mud near the worksite. The contractor is required to manage these impacts.

Traffic delays: The project may cause traffic delays, lane shifts or lane restrictions. We will make every effort to minimize any potential inconvenience. The contractor will maintain emergency vehicle access at all times.

Truck traffic: You will notice occasional increases in truck traffic around the ongoing improvements. Please be aware and use extra caution while driving.

Vibration: Some work was cause vibration. We recommend removing or securing objects on shelves and walls as a precaution.