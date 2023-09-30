Two break-ins during the week of Sept. 18 to Sept. 25

× Expand Openstreetmap Shishalicious

Sometime during the overnight hours on Wednesday, Sept. 20, around 3:10 a.m., an individual broke into Shishalicious Cafe & Resto at 580 Kerr Street in Oakville Commons.

This person broke a window to enter the place and, once inside, stole money from the cash register.

Halton Police (HRPS) do not yet have a description of the suspect.

× Expand Openstreetmaps Ballmer Trail

Then, on Monday, Sept. 25, during the overnight hours, around 3:50 a.m., a home on Ballmer Trail was broken into.

Two suspects got into the home through a window in the basement. The pair stole jewelry and cash before taking the keys to a vehicle. They tried to steal the vehicle but were unable to.

There aren't any descriptions of the suspects in this case, as well.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share regarding these incidents. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).