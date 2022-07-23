Red light runners beware

× Expand Unsplash

Red light cameras will soon be tracking motorists at Trafalgar Road intersections.

Cameras, which use radar to catch drivers who don’t stop for red lights, are set to become operational at:

Dundas Street and Trafalgar Road

Trafalgar Road and Leighland Avenue/Iroquois Shore Road

Trafalgar Road and Upper Middle Road

The Dundas Street location is a new camera, while the other two locations are cameras that are being reinstalled after removal for Trafalgar Road construction.

The installations were approved by Halton Regional council at its meeting on July 13.

The region has been successfully using red light cameras to discourage red light running since 2012, according to a report from regional staff. Right angle (t-bone) collision rates are used to determine where to locate cameras.

The report adds that right angle collisions were reduced by a median of 18% over a five-year period at intersections with a red light camera.

Other Oakville red light camera locations currently are:

Upper Middle Road and Oxford

Upper Middle Road and Sixth Line

Upper Middle and Third Line

Ford Drive and Royal Windsor

The fine for a red-light camera ticket is $325.