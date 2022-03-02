Report of a man with a gun forces Oakville school to lockdown

Thomas Desormeaux
Garth Webb Secondary School
On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at approximately 11:50 am, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers attended the area of Garth Webb Secondary School in Oakville for reports of a male seen outside in a field with a gun.
Through investigation, a male youth was identified as the suspect.
For precautionary reasons, area residents were asked to shelter in place, and Garth Webb Secondary School was placed into lockdown.
Nearby schools placed in hold and secure
- St. Joan of Arc Catholic Elementary School
- Captain R. Wilson Public School
- Willowglen Montessori
- St. John Paul II Catholic Elementary School
- Emily Carr Public School
- Heritage Glen Public School
- Abbey Park High School
- St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School
No shots were fired, and no physical injuries were reported to the police.
At 12:30 pm, officers located the suspect at Bloomfield Park, where he was arrested. The investigation is ongoing at this time, and charges may be pending.
At this time, no firearm has been recovered.
We thank area residents, students and school staff for their patience and cooperation during this investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.