Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Sheridan College

Sheridan has released its Research Annual Report 2020-2021, showcasing the wide-ranging achievements in research, innovation and entrepreneurship projects and activities undertaken during an unprecedented year.

The Research Annual Report 2020-2021 also celebrates an improved performance in external research income, the number of research projects undertaken/completed, and the number of faculty and students involved in research.

Sheridan reported $7,275,236 in external research income from funding agencies and organizations - a 45% increase from 2019-2020. The number of research projects rose to 170 from 117, highlighting the interest and expertise in research at the College; the number of students hired for research (821) and number of students involved in curriculum-based research (2,142) also rose significantly from the previous year.

"The past year has been one of tremendous change," says Dr. Janet Morrison, President and Vice Chancellor. "Research, innovation and entrepreneurship at Sheridan rose to that challenge and this is evident in the many projects and impressive work represented in this Research Annual Report."

"Researchers were ready to pivot, quick to innovate, and willing to accelerate collaboration internally and externally, to help find answers to the issues that matter."

Sheridan College Sheridan Annual Research Report

From a cover story that highlights many of the COVID-19 related grants awarded to Sheridan, to some of the unique research that our faculty, staff and Research and Incubation Centres were involved in over the past year, the Research Annual Report offers a snapshot of the breadth of excellence at Sheridan. A few highlights of the featured research projects can be seen below:

Introducing Bee Colonies at Sheridan

With the support of an internal SRCA Growth Grant, professor Anna Wachholz from the Faculty of Applied Science and Technology led data collection and analysis for the coordination and introduction of honeybee colonies at Sheridan.

The Sheridan Student Union has since joined Ted Parkes, photographer/cinematographer (and former Sheridan student) who now owns Teddy Bee Honey, in supporting the installation of two bee colonies at the Sheridan Davis Campus and two bee colonies at the Sheridan Trafalgar Campus in Summer 2021.

Shining a Light on Black Business and Entrepreneurship

Dr. Brian Chama, professor in the Pilon School of Business (PSB), partnered with the Afro-Caribbean Business Network (ACBN) on a collaborative research project which aims to identify the needs of Black entrepreneurs and develop meaningful recommendations and resources to help build their business capacity.

The two-year initiative includes data collection led by a student researcher from PSB, and the findings will inform the development of a best practices guide for business owners, the creation of a training curriculum, and a mentorship program.

Social Impact Catalyst Program, Powered by RBC Future Launch

EDGE’s commitment to impact-focused entrepreneurship was expanded with the launch of its Social Impact Catalyst program, powered by RBC Future Launch. The program provides aspiring entrepreneurs and changemakers between the ages of 15-29 the space, time, and mentorship to pursue social venture ideas supporting equity, inclusion, and justice. Founders take part in a 14-week program that provides benefits such as expertise and funding as they develop solutions to community challenges.

"Our talented faculty, staff and students deliver creative and collaborative solutions to real-world challenges," says Andrea England, Vice Provost, Research. "Through new ways of working with industry and community partners, and with innovative thinking and methods, it was a banner year for research, innovation and entrepreneurship at Sheridan."

The incredible stories of research, innovation and entrepreneurship at Sheridan can be found online in the Sheridan Research Annual Report 2020-2021.