Two men pose as researchers in Halton Hills home robbery

An investigation by the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is underway after a Halton Hills home, near Trafalgar Road and 5 Side Road, was robbed.

On Jan. 24, at around 12:40 p.m., after hearing a knock, the resident opened their door to find two men asking if there was time to complete a survey.

When the resident refused to partake, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and “demanded to know where any jewelry in the house may be.”

They barged in, looked for valuables, and eventually left with watches and a cell phone.

The suspects fled the area in a dark coloured sedan. This vehicle was later recovered in Peel region.

The resident of the home was not injured in the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The first suspect is a thin black man in his early-20s. He is around 6’0-6’2 tall and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, orange construction vest and a white surgical mask.

The second suspect is also a thin black man in his early 20s. He is around 5’3 tall and was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and a black medical mask.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.