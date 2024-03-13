Man from Oakville hits $50,000 jackpot while shopping

× Expand Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation

A man from Oakville is now $50,000 richer after trying his hand at an Instant ticket at an Oakville convenience store.

Giuseppe Orlando, a retiree from the automotive industry, experienced a stroke of luck when he decided to try his hand at an Instant ticket at Becker's on Postmaster Drive in Oakville.

Orlando, who typically plays LOTTO 6/49 occasionally, found himself pleasantly surprised when he scanned his ticket at the lottery desk and realized he had won the top prize of $50,000.

"I was at the store picking up other items when I decided to grab an Instant ticket," said Orlando in a release from OLG.

"I played my ticket at the lottery desk at the store. I scanned it on the ticket checker and saw that I won. I was surprised," he said.

"I felt great. I called my wife to tell her the news. As soon as I got home, I was greeted by her with a big hug and happy smile. It was a good moment and I'm glad I got to it share with her."

Prioritizing his future, Orlando says he will invest his winnings so he can enjoy them later on in retirement.

In the meantime, he's going to celebrate his luck with his family. "I plan to celebrate by taking a road trip adventure with my wife. I look forward to hitting the open road with her," he said.

Instant $50K tickets are sold for $50, with players having the chance to win up to $50,000 and the odds of winning any prize at 1 in 3.68.