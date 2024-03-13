Reynolds Street townhouse development: When no means maybe

× Expand Oakville News N.M.

It seems likely that a townhouse development will replace the dilapidated medical office building at 358 Reynolds Street, despite town council’s recent rejection of the plan.

While formally refusing the application for the development, councillors also gave town staff authority to negotiate a deal with the landowner MacDonald Rose Inc.

If issues with details of the plan can be resolved, town staff will be able to greenlight the townhouse development.

The proposal is for 11 three-storey freehold townhouse units with individual accesses along Macdonald Road and Reynolds Street.

The office building currently on the property has sat vacant since 2015, after Oakville’s hospital was relocated northward.

A plan to build a three-storey, 14-unit apartment building on the site was approved by the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) in 2022. But shortly after that decision, the land was sold and the new townhouse concept proposed.

Council’s convoluted non-approval way of sort of approving the development is the result of new provincial rules.

Town staff believe a townhouse development is appropriate for the property, planner Kate Cockburn told councillors at a March 4 planning and development council meeting.

But thanks to a timeline imposed by new provincial rules, there hasn't been enough time to work with the applicant to deal with specific issues.

The new legislation forces municipalities to refund planning application fees if a decision on a development application is not made within 90 days.

“Prior to the enactment of Bill 109, staff would have more opportunity to work with a proponent to improve an application before making a recommendation to council,” according to Cockburn’s report. “Without that ability, staff recommend refusing the application.”

If the developer opts to appeal the refusal to the OLT, town staff will negotiate issues of concern, in an attempt to reach a settlement that would allow the townhouses.

The main issues relate to ensuring the development is compatible with the surrounding neighbourhood and minimizes impacts on adjacent properties.

The proposed plan calls for each townhouse unit to have a two-car garage plus one driveway parking space. The units also feature large second story decks on the rear.