Front Street closed today, July 13

The town of Oakville reports Front Street will be closed all of today, July 13, for underground maintenance.

"On July 13," says an official release from the town, "Front Street will be closed in front of 187 Front Street between Thomas Street and George Street for installing new underground services."

The detour route will be along Thomas Street, King Street and George Street. Affected residences along Front Street will have access to their driveways.

More information about today's closure is available online here.