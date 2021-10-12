Road Construction Alert - Closure of 403 on-ramp from QEW

Ministry of Transportation advises motorists that the on-ramp to Highway 403 from the eastbound QEW will be closed starting Tuesday, Oct 12 at 10:00 PM until Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 5:00 AM. This closure will also affect the off-ramp to Ford Drive/Royal Windsor Drive from the eastbound QEW.

The above-mentioned closure will result in:

On-ramp to Highway 403 eastbound from QEW Toronto will be closed.

The off-ramp to Ford Drive/Royal Windsor Drive will be closed.

The closure is for construction and is weather permitting.

Motorists are advised there may be delays and are advised to plan alternate routes. For drivers requiring access to Highway 403 eastbound, road crews will have detour signs to provide the quickest route.