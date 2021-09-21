Road Construction Alert: QEW Toronto 403 on-ramp moving west

Things should start to ease up on the QEW eastbound from Trafalgar Road to the Highway 403 on-ramp as construction is coming to a close. For several hours a day, this section of the QEW has been in gridlock. On Sept 24 the ramp will be closed for 12 hours starting at 10:00 PM, the new on-ramp will open on Saturday, Sept 25 at 10:00 AM.

403 on-ramp closure

The off-ramp from QEW Toronto bound to Highway 403 eastbound will be fully closed from 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept 24 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 25, 2021.

The above-mentioned closure will result in the following:

No access to Highway 403 eastbound from QEW Toronto bound;

No access to Ford Drive from QEW Toronto bound.

This closure is for construction.

Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Access to Highway 403 eastbound is available via signed detour route.

403 on-ramp reopens

The off-ramp from QEW Toronto bound to Highway 403 eastbound will be relocated and opened 1.5 km west of its current location as of 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept 25, 2021. The new entrance to the 403 is where it was before all the construction started.

The closure mentioned above will result in the following: