Road Resurfacing begins near South Oakville Centre

Oakville will be closing a stretch of Third Line for daytime road maintenance over the next six days, beginning today, October 28, 2021.

Third Line will be closed between Hixon Street and Tansley Drive from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2021 as part of the 2021 Road Resurfacing Program. This stretch of road is the part of Third Line directly adjacent to the South Oakville Centre mall.

Closures will be in place on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Through traffic on Rebecca Street, including mall access, will be maintained.

The detour routes will be via Tansley Drive, Sherin Drive and Hixon Street, and Sabel Street. Detour signs will be posted throughout the area for the duration of the closure.

Construction is expected to be finished by next Wednesday, Nov. 3. More information about this closure is available on the Town of Oakville's website.